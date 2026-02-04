We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

LAPD Chief McDonnell was laughed at during today’s weekly police commission hearing when he tried to defend his position against enforcing the new law banning local police and federal agents from wearing masks to hide their identities.



Meanwhile the L.A. city council spoke out against Chief McDonnell. During Tuesday’s meeting, Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson described the chief’s comments as “disturbing” and “wholly unacceptable.

Democrats today also helped pass a temporary funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, demanding that ICE and Border Patrol “behave.”



RAIDS

Friday, February 3rd. Day 242.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS