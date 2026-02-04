Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Democrats Help Approve Temporary DHS Funding, Demand ICE ‘Behaves’

LAPD Chief McDonnell is laughed at by attendees at the L.A. Police Commission while L.A. City council member, Hugo Martinez, leads a rebuke in the L.A. city council meeting against McDonnell's refusal to enforce the new state laws against agents and law enforcement wearing masks. Meanwhile, ICE continues to operate while CBP is missing.

7:55 PM PST on February 3, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

LAPD Chief McDonnell was laughed at during today’s weekly police commission hearing when he tried to defend his position against enforcing the new law banning local police and federal agents from wearing masks to hide their identities. 

Meanwhile the L.A. city council spoke out against Chief McDonnell. During Tuesday’s meeting, Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson described the chief’s comments as “disturbing” and “wholly unacceptable.

Democrats today also helped pass a temporary funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, demanding that ICE and Border Patrol “behave.” 

RAIDS

Friday, February 3rd.  Day 242.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

L.A. Council Members Roast Chief McDonnell For Suggesting That LAPD Will Not Enforce Mask Ban

During Tuesday’s meeting, Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson described the chief’s comments as “disturbing” and “wholly unacceptable.

February 3, 2026
The 27 Best Vegetarian Tacos in L.A.

Tender, flaky young coconut battered like an Ensenada-style fish filet, crispy lions mane mushrooms with the texture of pork belly, roasted cauliflower with more sazón than the overcooked carne asada you had the other night. L.A.'s best and most original tacos are vegetarian.

February 3, 2026

DAILY MEMO: 'They're Going To Kill Him,' Toddler Says, As Border Patrol Arrests Her Father

Today, even without the usual border patrol raiders, ICE, on their own, managed to pick up around 18 people, mostly targeted attacks, including a huge raid in Monterey Park across the street from Mark Keppel High School around 7:30 a.m. this morning, where, reportedly, 8 Asian folks were taken in a large operation that included ICE and HSI agents, as students were being dropped off at school across the street.  

February 2, 2026
As Protests Raged Around Them, this 'Banned In L.A.' Punk Band Played to Hundreds At MDC

As the U.S. government wages war on immigrants, with Los Angeles bearing the brunt of ICE's violent tactics, this DIY Dead City show felt historic—echoing Rage Against the Machine's legendary protest set outside the 2000 DNC.

February 2, 2026
Sunday Taquitos #13: Mask On

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

February 1, 2026
LAPD Chief hints they may not enforce mask bans on federal immigration agents

"It's not a good public policy decision and it wasn't well thought out in my opinion,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell during a press conference for the release of 2025 citywide crime data.

January 31, 2026
