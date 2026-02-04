We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
LAPD Chief McDonnell was laughed at during today’s weekly police commission hearing when he tried to defend his position against enforcing the new law banning local police and federal agents from wearing masks to hide their identities.
Meanwhile the L.A. city council spoke out against Chief McDonnell. During Tuesday’s meeting, Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson described the chief’s comments as “disturbing” and “wholly unacceptable.
Democrats today also helped pass a temporary funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, demanding that ICE and Border Patrol “behave.”
RAIDS
Friday, February 3rd. Day 242.
- Desert Edge: On Dillon Rd and Corkill Rd, around 8:37 a.m. A local ICE agent was observed pulling over a vehicle and questioning the driver. We are unsure if he was taken.
- Desert Edge: On Dillon Rd and Agua Caliente, around 8:39 a.m. Rapid responders confirmed the presence of local ICE in the area.
- Desert Hot Springs: At 14280 Palm Drive, around 7:57 a.m. Rapid responders confirmed the presence of local ICE in the area.
- Desert Hot Springs: On Palm Drive and Dillon Road, around 7:40 a.m. Rapid responders confirmed the presence of local ICE in the area.
- Santa Ana: On W 1st St and Harbor Blvd. Local ICE agents were seen driving around in the area. They eventually kidnapped a man.
- Palm Springs: Near the Tower Market at 3201 N Indian Canyon Dr, seen on San Rafael Dr. Local ICE agents were observed questioning a vehicle they hadstopped. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail, around 10:19 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot.
- Carlsbad: On Faraday Ave and El Camino Real, around 8:39 a.m. Local ICE was spotted in the area, kidnapping at least one person.
- Santa Ana: On 17th St and Lincoln Ave, around 10:25 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen in the area.
- South LA: At the Slauson Swap Meet 9:00 a.m. Four ICE agents are seen exiting the entrance to their vehicles and exiting on Slauson Ave and Western Ave.
- Lakewood: At the Lakewood Car Wash on 5730 Lakewood Blvd. Local ICE agents were seen on South St and Lakewood Blvd.
- Huntington Park: On Cottage St and Gage Ave, around 11:38 a.m. A local ICE vehicle was seen driving near Marquez High School.
- San Bernardino: Waterman and 16th Street Ice Vehicle spotted ICE activity in the are by community watcher.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- 02/02/26 - More footage of the ICE raid in Monterrey Park where eight people of asian descent were taken.
- 02/02/26- Student walkout from South Hills HS in west covina. Video footage of students protesting on the 10 freeway off Barranca Street.
- 02/02/26 - Principal of Sierra Middle School tells them protesting was not the right way to enact change. He proceeds to take a picture of the students for future action with parents.
- 02/02/26- Fight breaks out at a student protest in Buda, Texas. Local police not investigating.
- 02/02/26 - South Bay Congressmen Ted Lieu Passing of today’s funding package defunds DHS in ten if no agreement to reform. Demanding to act, behave and follow real police officers.