We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.



Welcome back to the Daily Memo. Let’s start off with some quick headlines. ICE remains active and continues to conduct targeted attacks. A 2-month-old baby was sent to the hospital from the Dilley Detention Center in Texas, then deported with her mother and father the same day. A teacher was killed as a result of an ICE in a car chase. Shake-ups and changes continue with DHS, and lawmakers in other states are trying to criminalize ICE observers while one in California is trying to protect them.

As I reported last week, yes, CBP, the masked goons performing the roving raids, have left Terminal Island and, from my sources, have all left back to their border patrol stations along the border. But ICE is still active. In Minnesota, they’re still getting hit hard, but I’ve gotten some intel telling me that ICE is spreading out and targeting smaller neighborhoods. It’s too soon to say if that’s the same situation here, but here’s what we’re seeing in the Southland.

Around Los Angeles and Orange County, ICE is still grabbing people who show up to their immigration appointments. ICE also has a big presence in the I.E. and San Bernardino County. Saturday, and today they hit Montclair hard. They were also spotted, as has been usual, at the Rancho Cucamonga courthouse. They also targeted the Downey courthouse, where they were caught forcing one man into their vehicle. ICE also targeted and took one person in Bell Gardens. That family has been connected to resources.

ICE is also all over National City down south, where one woman was taken from her car, which was found abandoned. The Home Depot in Escondido has become a favorite target of ICE lately, with 4-5 recent appearances. They took another day laborer in the parking lot today. ICE was also spotted at an apartment complex on Columbine and Sycamore in Santa Ana. Thanks to community watchers from the Orange County Rapid Response Network who responded and alerted the community, the agents left before anyone was taken. ICE was also spotted in Sun Valley, Colton, and Piru, but we don’t have any reports of anyone taken.

While Minnesota is still dealing with ICE raids, despite the “end of the surge” that Tom Homan announced, and many other cities are still being targeted, and Californians are training, observing, and preparing for what may come next, so are lawmakers. In Arizona, a senator proposed a bill that would make live-ICE alerting a crime, potentially subjecting people who share information on social media or blow a whistle outside to a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and a $2,500 fine.

Meanwhile, Senator Sasha Renee Perez held a press conference Monday morning to announce her new bill aimed at protecting community observers who have been targeted by local police departments on behalf of ICE and border patrol. Community observers who have been on the ground doing the work stood next to the Senator and gave their testimonies, like Angie Vargas of Paramount, the soccer mom who was one of the first to follow and document ICE and inspire many others, like Arturo from San Diego, who also spoke, alongside Jose Madera of NDLON.

The bill is sponsored by CHIRLA and the ACLU. Other legendary community watchers like Siempre Unidos LA, ICEWatcher_93, and others who came through to support BILL 1105, named the Protect California Rights Act, which aims to erase the grey areas in which local police departments in California, including the CHP, operate when responding to and providing back up to ICE and CBP. It sets a clear standard for local police to determine what is acceptable and what is not. The bill still needs to be passed by the state legislature. ~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

Saturday, the 14th. Day 253.

Santa Ana: On On Bristol St and Alton Ave, Community watchers confirmed local ICE agents were in the area.

National City: At the El Super on 3700 Highland Ave, around 8:32 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping a man in the parking lot.

Sunday, the 15th. Day 254.

National City: 16th and G Avenue , a woman was taken during an ICE operation. 2nd footage shows agents blocked in the vehicles.

Montclair: On Monte Vista Ave and Kingsley St, around 7:30 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen in the area on foot.

Monday, the 16th. Day 255.

Escondido: Home Depot on E. Valley Pkwy , someone's car has been parked since Tuesday and was reported by community watchers.

National City: On E 16th St and G Ave. A community watcher responded to an ICE sighting. They confirmed ICE agents kidnapped a woman and left her vehicle behind. The watcher was able to locate the family and bring them the unfortunate news.

Sun Valley : On Glenoaks Blvd and Vinedale St, around 9:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area.

Oceanside: At a Mobil gas station on Oceanside Blvd and College Blvd, around 8:45 a.m. Masked federal agents were seen getting gas for their white pickup truck.

Colton: In the parking lot of a strip mall on Pepper Ave and Foothill Blvd, around 8:00 a.m. Three to four local ICE cars were seen.

Tuesday, February 17th. Day 256.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS