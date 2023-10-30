Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
News

Colorado Football Players Claim Their ‘Chains’ Were Jacked From a Rose Bowl Locker Room During Loss To UCLA, Pasadena Police Investigating

The Pasadena Police Department launched an investigation into allegations that belongings were stolen from the Colorado Buffaloes' locker room during Saturday’s 16-28 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl, according to a spokesperson for the city of Pasadena.

12:57 PM PDT on October 30, 2023

Screenshot via Well Off Media/YouTube

    The Pasadena Police Department launched an investigation into allegations that belongings were stolen from the Colorado Buffaloes' locker room during Saturday’s 16-28 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl, according to a spokesperson for the city of Pasadena.

    In a video shared by Deion Sanders Jr. titled ‘Colorado Loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl Steal From Colorado’s Locker Room,’ several prominent players for the Colorado Buffaloes allege that their “chains” were stolen “during the game” on October 28. 

    “You go play football, bruh [you want to] know your shit safe dog,” Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Colorado’s star safety, says in the video. “That joint’s messed up, bruh.”

    “That's awful for anybody,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly told the Los Angeles Times. “You would think that when you go anywhere that your valuables are safe.''

    On Monday morning, a spokesperson for the city of Pasadena could not confirm what items were allegedly stolen from the locker room or if they were stolen during the game. 

    “We can’t get into the exact items that were referenced,” Lisa Derderian told L.A. TACO. 

    An investigation was launched by the Pasadena Police Department into the matter, Derderian confirmed. And surveillance systems are currently under review.

    Derderian said she could not comment on what security measures are in place to secure the locker rooms. UCLA essentially rents the stadium from the city, Derderian said. 

    “So they have security in place, typically the team that they’re playing has security, Pasadena police Department is on the perimeter and the Rose Bowl also has security,” Derderian told L.A. TACO Monday morning.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

    Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Photo Essay

    A Look Back at Hollywood Forever’s 2023 Day of the Dead Festival

    The country's biggest Dia de Los Muertos event merged visual art, music, dance, Mexican food, and L.A. community into one massive commemoration of life, culture, and the memories of our departed loved ones.

    October 30, 2023
    Tacos

    Meet The Afro-Latino Siblings Making Sinaloan Tacos With Baja Fish in The Culver City Projects

    Dad catches fresh fish in Baja, while the Lopez siblings tap their Sinaloan aunt's seafood recipes for a taco pop-up founded in the Mar Vista Gardens housing project.

    October 30, 2023
    Music

    Trap Meets Classical As Metro Boomin Is Backed by a Full Orchestra in Hollywood

    The evening was a spectacular reminder that rap and trap music deserve to be in the same conversation as classical music.

    October 28, 2023
    Food

    What to Eat This Weekend: Smashburger Tacos, A Werewolf’s Barmitzvah, And L.A.’s First Full-Service Cannabis Restaurant

    This weekend is especially active with delicious things to eat and fun things to do, with a new spot slanging memelas and tasajo, and a Beetlejuice film night and taco pairing. Come out and take advantage of living in the best city in the world.

    October 27, 2023
    See all posts