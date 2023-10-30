Colorado Football Players Claim Their ‘Chains’ Were Jacked From a Rose Bowl Locker Room During Loss To UCLA, Pasadena Police Investigating
The Pasadena Police Department launched an investigation into allegations that belongings were stolen from the Colorado Buffaloes' locker room during Saturday’s 16-28 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl, according to a spokesperson for the city of Pasadena.
