The Pasadena Police Department launched an investigation into allegations that belongings were stolen from the Colorado Buffaloes' locker room during Saturday’s 16-28 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl, according to a spokesperson for the city of Pasadena.

In a video shared by Deion Sanders Jr. titled ‘Colorado Loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl Steal From Colorado’s Locker Room,’ several prominent players for the Colorado Buffaloes allege that their “chains” were stolen “during the game” on October 28.

“You go play football, bruh [you want to] know your shit safe dog,” Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Colorado’s star safety, says in the video. “That joint’s messed up, bruh.”

“That's awful for anybody,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly told the Los Angeles Times. “You would think that when you go anywhere that your valuables are safe.''

On Monday morning, a spokesperson for the city of Pasadena could not confirm what items were allegedly stolen from the locker room or if they were stolen during the game.

“We can’t get into the exact items that were referenced,” Lisa Derderian told L.A. TACO.

An investigation was launched by the Pasadena Police Department into the matter, Derderian confirmed. And surveillance systems are currently under review.

Derderian said she could not comment on what security measures are in place to secure the locker rooms. UCLA essentially rents the stadium from the city, Derderian said.

“So they have security in place, typically the team that they’re playing has security, Pasadena police Department is on the perimeter and the Rose Bowl also has security,” Derderian told L.A. TACO Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.