Food

Celebrity-Owned Formerly Vegetarian Restaurant in Koreatown Reopens, Adds Meat to New Menu

Plus, a modern Mexican pop-up with scallop tartar tostadas with chicatana ants and avocado and duck quesabirria tacos comes to Culver City.

12:34 PM PDT on August 23, 2024

KOREATOWN

Fried olives with truffle honey, Aleppo chile, and whipped macadamia ricotta
Fried olives with truffle honey, Aleppo chile, and whipped macadamia ricotta at Olivia. Photo via Olivia.

Olivia reopened in Koreatown this week with a new look. Along the way, the Danny Oh, Mario Alberto, and Anderson .Paak-owned restaurant has added a few non-vegetarian menu items to the still-mostly-vegetarian menu.

These items include crispy chicken with oyster mushrooms, house pickles, and aji amarillo; spaghetti in white sauce with mushroom bacon; fried olives with truffle honey, Aleppo chile, and whipped macadamia ricotta; and the "Anderson Pizza" with housemade kimchi, gruyere, Beemster gouda, and jalapeno.

 205 S. Vermont Ave. Los Angeles CA 90004

SANTA MONICA

Hamachi crudo with jalapeño kaffir lime ponzu and summer fruit at Marelle
Hamachi crudo with jalapeño kaffir lime ponzu and summer fruit at Marelle. Photo by Stan Lee.

Marelle, from awarded chef and Santa Monica O.G. Raphael Lunetta, is now open at Sandbourne Santa Monica, steps away from the sand. 

So you can take in ocean breezes and beach views while you share farmers market-stoked dishes like calamari with saffron marinara and Fresno chile; chicken wings glazed with mezcal, chile, and honey from hives maintained on property; a Snake River Farms burger with aged cheddar; jumbo lump crab cake with rock shrimp; Ora King salmon tacos with pineapple tomatillo salsa; and herb-roasted chicken with stone-ground polenta, summer peaches, and grilled lemon turmeric chicken jus. 

Or kick back with a mezcal, yuzu, and lavendar-infused honey "Honey Bee" cocktail, a Oaxacan Bianco, or glass of Valle de Guadalupe chardonnay with a soundtrack of crashing surf and squeals from the beach.

1740 Ocean Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90401 

LOCAL DISPENSARIES

The problem: It's hot. 

The other problem: You could be higher.

The possible solution: Cannabis-infused* freeze pops from Swifts Edibles, which come in raspberry, peach, and lemonade, each packing 10mg of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). One thing they don't have? High fructose corn syrup!

They also come in two and ten packs and can be frozen at home or used in liquid tincture form to spice up a drink. They are priced between $6 and $17 at local dispensaries.

(*Spell-check has suggested we actually meant to write "cannibals-infused" freeze pops. We didn't.)

ECHO PARK

Rumples Kitchen, a creative soul food and barbecue truck, plans to stop by The Gold Room in Echo Park this Saturday afternoon. 

There will be pulled pork al pastor in a house guajillo sauce; slow-cooked oxtails with garlic-cotija sauce in taco and slider form; baked-and-fried wings; prime brisket chili; and sides like mac-and-cheese and yucca fries.

4 p.m., 1558 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

CULVER CITY

Cured kampachi carrot aguachile with chile pasilla mixe
Cured kampachi carrot aguachile with chile pasilla mixe at La Novia. Photo via La Novia/Instagram.

Chef Jonathan Garcia's modern Mexican pop-up La Novia is coming to Culver City's La Sabina Wine Bar tonight. A short, a la carte menu promises scallop tartar tostadas with chicatana ants and avocado; cured kampachi carrot aguachile with chile pasilla mixe; duck quesabirria tacos with queso Oaxaca; and vanilla bean flan with Kaluga hybrid caviar. 

6 p.m. ~ 11050 Washington Blvd. Culver City 90232

MAYWOOD

Emian Burgers, known for its smash burgers, is going to flip the script and make Ensenada-style seafood tacos this Sunday in Maywood. Both fish and shrimp tacos will be served with chiles güeros, priced at $4 for the former and $5 for the latter, or less when buying in bulk.

Aug. 25, 12 p.m., 4814 E. 60th Pl. Maywood, CA 90270

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

