San Fernando Police Officer Charged With Swiping Arrestee’s Cash
San Fernando Police Officer Jeffery King is charged with one felony count each of second-degree robbery and extortion, and one misdemeanor count of petty theft. Earlier this week a warrant was issued for his arrest. “Law enforcement officers take an oath to uphold the law, not to break it," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.
