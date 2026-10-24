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A Letter From Our Staff: Setting the Record Straight

L.A. TACO will never stop covering ICE, immigration, and the attacks on our communities.

12:18 PM PDT on October 24, 2026

Everyone makes mistakes. What matters is taking responsibility, and that standard applies to everyone at L.A. TACO.

Memo Torres did important work here, and we’re grateful that he rose to the challenge when ICE began their siege of our city. But we fired him for repeated violations of our policies and our basic journalistic standards. That’s it. That’s the reason

It followed an internal investigation, nearly five months of conversations, and real chances to be accountable and do better. We gave him so many chances because we wanted it to work.

The rumor that we've turned our back on ICE coverage is a lie. And a dangerous one.

Firing him was the last thing we wanted. On his final day, Memo told us himself he was ready to go independent, and that it was a better fit for what he wanted to do. We thought we left on good terms, and offered to publicly support his next chapter and give him a generous severance. We offered our support because we never stopped believing in his mission. 

Instead, he told his followers a different story: that he was blindsided, which immediately led to speculation that L.A. TACO pushed him out to pull back on ICE coverage.

The rumor that we've turned our back on ICE coverage is a lie. And a dangerous one.

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Memo built his name as a truth-teller and a community leader. But right now, a false narrative is being spread, and it’s dividing the very community he claims to serve. 

Memo, you’ve always said you stand for the truth. Then tell it.

People are furious at us over something that never happened. Our journalists are being harassed over a story that isn’t true. Memo, you have seen the comments; you have seen the vitriol and the attacks on our team, the people you called your family for seven years. Why do you stay silent as you watch your followers attack us and throw baseless claims our way? How do you benefit from this? How does this movement benefit from canceling one of L.A’.s only independent newsrooms?

Let us be crystal clear: L.A. TACO will never stop covering ICE, immigration, and the attacks on our communities. 

That coverage is at the heart of who we are: storytellers and journalists who care deeply about this city. It existed before any one person, and it continues at full force, as we hire new reporters. 

This was never about one person. It’s about a community. And that community deserves the truth.

Memo, you’ve always said you stand for the truth. Then tell it.

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