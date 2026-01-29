There’s been lots of talk of strikes and shutdowns over the past couple of days. As usual, when news spreads quickly, it can also spread confusingly and inaccurately.

Here is what we know about the Nationwide Shutdown for this Friday, January 30:

From what we’ve gathered, a call for a shutdown began on Sunday, January 25, through a coalition of four student groups from the University of Minnesota: the Black Student Union, the Ethiopian Student Association, the Liberian Student Association, and the Somali Student Association.

The initial call for the shutdown was for a statewide campaign, but eventually grew nationwide and now includes hundreds of “Endorsers” and others supporting the effort, officially known as the Nationwide Shutdown. Other groups, such as The General Strike, have called for a general strike in addition to the shutdown.

It’s through this combination that a loose coalition of activists, businesses, educators, non-profits, organizers, students, and others across the country plan to show their solidarity with the people of Minnesota and with the nationwide efforts against ICE through boycotts, donations, fundraisers, protests, strikes, walkouts, and other actions.

To help our members and readers make sense of it all, we have read through the list of endorsers on the Nationwide Shutdown website and are including the groups from Southern California, as well as non-listed organizations, businesses, etc., who have openly supported the call-to-action in the list below.

The list is not exhaustive and will continually be updated through out the day, so refresh often.

ESTABLISHMENTS (CLOSED)

ESTABLISHMENTS (OPEN BUT DONATING / SUPPORTING)

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS