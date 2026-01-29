Skip to Content
A Running List of Everyone Participating in the January 30 National Shutdown

Activists, businesses, nonprofits, and political groups in southern California will take part in various actions on Friday, January 30 as part of a nationwide effort in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis and the nationwide efforts to rein ICE and the DHS.

11:57 AM PST on January 29, 2026

A street vending cart topped with bacon wrapped hotdogs and grilled veggies. There is an "ICE out of LA!" poster on the front of the cart.

Two street vendors sold bacon-wrapped hot dogs and cold micheladas at Saturday’s protest. Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray.

There’s been lots of talk of strikes and shutdowns over the past couple of days. As usual, when news spreads quickly, it can also spread confusingly and inaccurately.

Here is what we know about the Nationwide Shutdown for this Friday, January 30:

From what we’ve gathered, a call for a shutdown began on Sunday, January 25, through a coalition of four student groups from the University of Minnesota: the Black Student Union, the Ethiopian Student Association, the Liberian Student Association, and the Somali Student Association.

The initial call for the shutdown was for a statewide campaign, but eventually grew nationwide and now includes hundreds of “Endorsers” and others supporting the effort, officially known as the Nationwide Shutdown. Other groups, such as The General Strike, have called for a general strike in addition to the shutdown.

It’s through this combination that a loose coalition of activists, businesses, educators, non-profits, organizers, students, and others across the country plan to show their solidarity with the people of Minnesota and with the nationwide efforts against ICE through boycotts, donations, fundraisers, protests, strikes, walkouts, and other actions.

To help our members and readers make sense of it all, we have read through the list of endorsers on the Nationwide Shutdown website and are including the groups from Southern California, as well as non-listed organizations, businesses, etc., who have openly supported the call-to-action in the list below.

The list is not exhaustive and will continually be updated through out the day, so refresh often.

ESTABLISHMENTS (CLOSED)

ESTABLISHMENTS (OPEN BUT DONATING / SUPPORTING)

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS

Ivan Fernandez
@afroxander@afroxander.bsky.social

A.k.a. Afroxander; Weekend Editor at L.A. Taco and a lecturer at San Diego State University. He has covered arts, culture, history, politics, and sports with an emphasis on Latin America and its U.S. diaspora for over two decades.

Read More:

