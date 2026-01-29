There’s been lots of talk of strikes and shutdowns over the past couple of days. As usual, when news spreads quickly, it can also spread confusingly and inaccurately.
Here is what we know about the Nationwide Shutdown for this Friday, January 30:
From what we’ve gathered, a call for a shutdown began on Sunday, January 25, through a coalition of four student groups from the University of Minnesota: the Black Student Union, the Ethiopian Student Association, the Liberian Student Association, and the Somali Student Association.
The initial call for the shutdown was for a statewide campaign, but eventually grew nationwide and now includes hundreds of “Endorsers” and others supporting the effort, officially known as the Nationwide Shutdown. Other groups, such as The General Strike, have called for a general strike in addition to the shutdown.
It’s through this combination that a loose coalition of activists, businesses, educators, non-profits, organizers, students, and others across the country plan to show their solidarity with the people of Minnesota and with the nationwide efforts against ICE through boycotts, donations, fundraisers, protests, strikes, walkouts, and other actions.
To help our members and readers make sense of it all, we have read through the list of endorsers on the Nationwide Shutdown website and are including the groups from Southern California, as well as non-listed organizations, businesses, etc., who have openly supported the call-to-action in the list below.
The list is not exhaustive and will continually be updated through out the day, so refresh often.
ESTABLISHMENTS (CLOSED)
- Armory Center for the Arts
- Atelier Pasadena
- Bacetti Trattoria
- Bar Bacetti
- Bar Flores
- Braindead Studios
- Burden of Proof
- Cafe Con Libros Press
- Canyon Coffee
- Ceviche Project
- Chunky Cat Cafe
- Courage Bagels
- Delco Rose Hoagies
- La Luz de Jesus Gallery
- La Plaza de Cultura y Artes
- Le Chat Noir Bookstore & Cat Lounge
- Moroccan Rugs
- The Midnight Hour
- Octavia’s Bookshelf
- Proof Bakery
- Record Safari
- Sara’s Market
- Self-Help Graphics & Art
- Silverlake United
- Sonora Refillery
- Stronghold Climbing Gym
- Suay Sew Shop
- Sybilline Records
- The Untamed Apothecary
- Under The Radar Records
- Urge Palette
ESTABLISHMENTS (OPEN BUT DONATING / SUPPORTING)
- All Power Books
- Crown City Games
- Dom’s Taverna
- Gusto Bread
- Hey Brother Baker
- Little Dom’s Restaurant
- Los Borgers
- Mandarin Coffee Stand
- Midnight Books
- Pink Flamingo Supper Club
- Proudly Serving
- San & Wolves Bakeshop
- Slow Bloom Coffee
- Sonoratown Taqueria
- The Valerie Confections
- Wood Coffee Co.
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS
- Activist San Diego
- Anti-Racist Action Los Angeles
- Association of Spanish-speaking Programmers KPFK 90.7
- BLM Los Angeles
- Burbank Tenants Union
- California Faculty Association
- Citizens 4 Ontario
- Code Pink LA
- College Democrats of UCI
- Communist Party USA (San Diego chapter)
- Compton Wellness Collective
- Creating Justice LA
- Democratic Socialists of America
- Entertainment Labor 4 Palestine
- IATSE Local 800 (Art Director’s Guild)
- Indivisible CA 47 (Orange County)
- Inner City Law Center
- Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice
- Inland Empire Labor Council
- Inland Empire Tenants Union
- LA Tenants Union
- Norwalk Community Care Coalition
- OC Banner Drop for Palestine
- Our Town El Sereno
- Palestinian Youth Movement LA-OC-IE
- Party of Socialist Liberation
- Peace & Freedom Party
- People’s Sound System
- Refuse Fascism (Los Angeles)
- San Fernando Valley Walkout
- Sisters of Social Service
- Somos Long Beach
- Students for Justice in Palestine (CSU Channel Islands)
- Students for Quality Education (CSU Channel Islands)
- Students for Socialism (UCLA)
- Union de Vecinos
- VC Defensa
- Venice Justice Committee
- Venice Mexican American Traquero Monument Project
- Venice Resistance
- Ventura County Artists Against ICE
- Ventura Tenants Union
- Veterans for Peace (San Diego)
- VietRISE