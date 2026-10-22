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ANOTHER BRUTAL, VIRAL DETAINMENT AND ICE SURGES . . . AGAIN

Another week of the latest ICE surge in Southern California is passing, and we’re not surprised it didn’t go by without brutality and injuries.

In Orange County, ICE operations led to at least two hospital visits; while in Los Angeles, ICE agents were seen detaining and allegedly breaking the arm of a United States citizen in Long Beach.

This Saturday, ICE agents were seen in North Long Beach and brutally detained a man near Locust Avenue and Ellis Street. The incident has gained national and international news attention after the brutal moment was captured on video by a community member who submitted it to StopICE, which posted the video to social media. While the violence is making rounds across the country, it leaves a bitter reminder that these incidents are not isolated.

People have been shot and killed by ICE during operations, and immigrants continue to lose their lives while under ICE detention at an alarming rate. On Tuesday, an ICE vehicle was once again documented ramming an individual, this time here in Woodland, CA.

Nobody expects their injuries from a horrific accident to hit the national headlines. Seeing yourself or a loved one repeatedly manhandled on social media changes how you can even process it. The affected, overwhelmed family made it clear that they did not want to talk to the media after the incident, yet news outlets attempted anyway, even allegedly calling a rapid response hotline, meant for sending ICE tips, to try and reach the family.

Now is the perfect time to remember: A moral line exists between a breaking story and humanity.

People deserve privacy, especially in times of distress. As reporters, we have a duty to respect that. It doesn’t matter how much pressure we have to be the first to report. We are under an administration that is attempting to normalize state violence at an accelerating rate, and seeing the media cross boundaries for a story only continues to normalize that violence.

The man’s status is irrelevant, as this brutality shouldn’t happen to anyone. That should be the only story here. The pain of the immigrant community should never be turned into an opportunity for clicks. The urgency of reporting on a viral story reminds us that legacy media keeps forgetting these tragedies have been ongoing for more than a year, decades even.

The video of the incident shows the man shouting that they have broken his arm while he tries to lift his head to avoid touching the vile water in the gutter the ICE agents held him above. No amount of reporting can remain truthful and accountable when we strip people of their humanity. Ricardo Gonzales was brutally injured by masked, state-sponsored goons, and it is his story to tell.

This past Sunday marked the 500th day of ICE’s siege of L.A., while today is day 16 of what is being called “Operation Safe California.”

ICE agents continued to target San Diego, the Central Valley, the Inland Empire, and the 805. Over the weekend alone, at least 10 people were taken in Santa Maria, according to the 805 Respuesta Rápida.

In Los Angeles, ICE presence has increased in the San Fernando Valley, including Panorama City and Van Nuys, as well as in East Hollywood, Koreatown, and La Puente.

Last week, the Santa Ana Police Department responded to calls from HSI agents about two legal observers, who were later arrested and accused of “stalking” two agents. Federal agents also detained two legal observers in the 805. Since the surge, at least five legal observers have been arrested and released; some have been charged with felony stalking.

Earlier Monday, federal law enforcement arrested 11 foreign nationals in Los Angeles on allegations of voter fraud as part of “Operation Protect the Vote,” a collaborative effort among all four California-based U.S. Attorney Offices that has led to 28 arrests in the state.

While we continue seeing the immigrant hunt in our communities, it’s important to remember that we are not without solutions. Community watch teams continue to ask the public to volunteer, but you don’t have to join a team. When you go to work in the morning, get lunch, or take a break, stay aware of your surroundings. If you see anything suspicious, report it to a Rapid Response hotline. You’d be surprised at how common it is to see an agent in your neighborhood.

Last night, a colleague and I went out for ice cream in Chinatown after dinner, and lo and behold, she noticed ICE agents fueling up at a gas station. Even I, someone who’s dedicated themselves to tracking ICE activity across the region, let my guard down because it was nighttime.

Pull out your phone. Record. It is your right.

Car crash from an ICE chase in City Heights, San Diego. Photo by OfficialArturoo/Instagram.

RESOURCES

Over the weekend, the Community Self Defense Coalition, Orange County Community Self Defense Coalition, and the Southeast Los Angeles Rapid Response Network hosted community watch training sessions to teach communities how to legally observe ICE activity.

This Saturday, the Echo Park Los Angeles Tenants Union, Echo Park Mutual Aid and LA Streetcare will be hosting a watch training and an outreach event at Echo Park Lake. Follow up with these teams to learn about future training opportunities.

If you see ICE in California, here are rapid response numbers across the state you can call.

If you want your family prepared for an immigration emergency, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center has family preparedness packets in English and Spanish. If you aren’t a vulnerable person, you can still use these packets by sharing them with the community.

A Home Depot parking lot where a day laborer was taken. Photo by Lucha Anaheim.

SIGHTINGS IN L.A.

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10/11

Panorama City: On Van Nuys Boulevard and Blythe Street, around 7:40 a.m. ICE agents were seen handcuffing a man on the ground before taking him away.

Panorama City: On Tobias Avenue and Nordhoff Street, around 7:50 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping a man.

Panorama City: On Parthenia Street and Van Nuys Boulevard, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen across the street from a laundromat detaining at least two individuals.

Panorama City: On Cedros Avenue and Nordhoff Street, around 8:20 a.m. ICE agents were seen walking around a neighborhood on video. Union Del Barrio confirmed at least one person was taken.

10/12

Hacienda Heights: On 1747 S. Kwis Avenue, around 8:45 a.m. Community watchers saw ICE agents in the area.

North Hollywood: On Stagg Street between Simpson Avenue and Lankershim Boulevard, around 7:32 a.m. ICE agents were seen violently detaining a man; video footage shows him bleeding from his face.

Panorama City: On Nordhoff Street and Van Nuys Boulevard, around 11:22 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping a man off the sidewalk.

10/13

Panorama City: On Nordhoff Street and Van Nuys Boulevard, around 11:22 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping a man off the sidewalk.

10/14

East Hollywood: On Santa Monica Boulevard and N. Western Boulevard, around 6:40 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area detaining an individual. Two witnesses spoke with L.A. TACO and stated the detained person was let go.

Los Angeles: In Koreatown on N. New Hampshire Avenue and Beverly Boulevard, around 7:30 a.m. Video shows at least one person being kidnapped from a neighborhood.

Hacienda Heights: Gale Avenue and Latchford Avenue, around 7:10 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed at least one person was taken.

Los Angeles: At the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Application Support Center on 3747 S La Brea Avenue, around 8:17 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the lot of this hotspot area.

Hollywood: On N. El Centro Avenue and Afton Place, around 10:15 a.m. Community watch confirmed at least one kidnapping.

City of Industry: At the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Application Support Center on 17843 Colima Road, around 9:19 a.m. Community watch confirmed that ICE agents took two people from the center for their biometric appointment.

10/15

East Hollywood: On N. Mariposa Avenue and Romaine Street, around 9:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen scouting in the neighborhood. No one was taken, however, rapid responders confirmed that two people were taken in East Hollywood that day and were able to speak with family members.

Panorama City: On Arminta Street and Willis Avenue, around 7:20 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood.

Baldwin Park: ICE agents were seen at a Mobil gas station parking lot, appearing to stage.

City of Industry: At the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Application Support Center on 17843 Colima Road, around 8:10 a.m. ICE agents returned to the center; we are unsure if anyone was taken.

Hacienda Heights: On Lilian Place and Carrillo Avenue, around 1:10 p.m. ICE agents were in the area; community watch teams confirmed they kidnapped one individual.

10/16

Van Nuys: On Kester Avenue and Victory Boulevard, around 12:35 p.m. ICE agents were at a strip mall and kidnapped one individual.

10/17

Long Beach: ICE agents were in North Long Beach on Locust Avenue and E Ellis Street, around 12:32 p.m. According to multiple witnesses and community watchers, an individual was struck by a vehicle while on a bike and detained. The man was a United States citizen. Multiple community members showed up to vocalize their disdain against the agents, and another woman was subsequently detained but let go, as she was also a U.S. citizen.

Reporting by Izzy Ramirez.