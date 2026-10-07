An ICE surge seemingly kicked off in the region this past Monday.

L.A. TACO tracked at least 45 people detained across Southern California, with a huge emphasis on Santa Maria and San Diego, as well as a few in Los Angeles, at United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Application Support Centers and local jails.

In a response posted on X on September 26, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated, “In an effort to protect American citizens, ICE has initiated a nationwide public safety surge in sanctuary cities where our brave officers will be targeting criminal illegal aliens—many released from jails by sanctuary politicians—including murderers, rapists, child predators, and gang members.”

No definitive statement or press release was issued by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or DHS, specifying that Los Angeles will be the target of an immigration enforcement surge.

However, the Department of Justice is seeking to enlist military lawyers to act as temporary prosecutors for “law enforcement surges” in three cities—Manhattan, Sacramento, and Los Angeles, according to a Defense Department email sent by a Marine Corps major and reviewed by Bloomberg Law.