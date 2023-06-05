Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Featured

History for Guanajuato as LAFC Falls to León in the 2023 SCCL Final

LAFC came close to winning it in 2020. A victory would have made them just the fourth Major League Soccer team to win the title, an honor shared by DC United (1998), LA Galaxy (2000), and Seattle Sounders (2022). LAFC fans were left wondering if the third time would be the charm…

2:07 PM PDT on June 5, 2023

Photo by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.

    A sports final is the final draft written at the end of a tournament that becomes an eternal marker in history etched into the metal of the trophy awarded to the winners. On Sunday, June 3rd, the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League trophy would be consecrated with one of two names: Los Angeles Football Club or Club León.

    The SCCL trophy was a coveted prize for both teams. Neither team had ever won the title, which is awarded to the best team in a competition featuring teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region.

    LAFC came close to winning it in 2020. In an empty, COVID pandemic-regulated stadium, the Black-And-Gold was on its way to the title in a final against Club Tigres UANL thanks to a lone goal by Diego Rossi. Tigres responded with two goals and ran away with the title.

    In that same year, LAFC humbled León on its way to the final. The Liga MX side handily won the first leg 2 - 0. The second leg was a different story as LAFC humiliated León with a 3 - 0 victory.

    History did not repeat itself this time. León narrowly won the first leg with a 2 - 1 scoreline that flattered their rivals. LAFC needed a single goal to tie the aggregate score. León scored in the 20th minute. LAFC squandered numerous early chances and came within inches of turning the game around numerous times in the final quarter-hour of the game, but the goals never arrived.

    Club León celebrated their first-ever SCCL trophy, while LAFC saw it slip away for a second time. A victory would have made them just the fourth Major League Soccer team to win the title, an honor shared by DC United (1998), LA Galaxy (2000), and Seattle Sounders (2022).

    LAFC fans were left wondering if the third time would be the charm; followers of MLS were left wondering if they’ll have to wait another 22 years to see one of their own lift the title again.

    All photos by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.

    Ivan Fernandez@afroxander
    A.k.a. Afroxander, an L.A.-born Jalisciense getting his Juan Rulfo on as the curly-haired link between music, art, history, sports in English y Español.

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Los Angeles

    Photo Essay: Hundreds Gather in Little Tokyo to Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Zoot Suit Riots

    Big hair and even bigger pride to be pachucos! Here is our photo essay capturing some of our favorite moments from the momentous gathering.

    June 5, 2023
    News

    Headlines: SoFi Staffer Accused of Dumping Vendors’ Hot Dogs, Making Kids Cry

    The owners' three children were left in tears after the SoFi worker targeted the business, while an activist claims one of the children was also physically assaulted by the guard.

    L.A. TACO
    June 5, 2023
    Downtown

    A ‘Secret’ Thai Seafood Pop-Up With Bangkok-Style Drinking Food and Natural Wine in DTLA

    The enticing dishes at the reservation-only pop-up at a food court in DTLA's Historic Core neighborhood include a whole, two-pound rock cod fried until a chicharrón-like crispness, basking in an addictively savory tamarind garlic sauce, curried crab, oysters, and more.

    June 2, 2023
    Featured

    Headlines: Saticoy Elementary Parents Protest Assembly and Reading of ‘The Great Big Book of Families’ At Pride Month Event

    Parents gathered outside of Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood this morning in protest of a Pride assembly at the school that includes the reading of a book called "The Great Big Book of Families."

    L.A. TACO
    June 2, 2023
    Food

    Spot Check! ‘Voodoo Chicken’ in Hollywood, a Weed-Themed Lucha Party In DTLA, and La Cevicherie Opens in Long Beach

    There's also a free banda night in West Adams with asada Crunchwraps and cold micheladas, chowder fries and lobster bisque shots from a Westside truck, and black habanero aguachile in Long Beach.

    June 1, 2023
    See all posts