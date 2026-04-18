Since I last saw you all on Tuesday, ICE agents continued to ramp up in Los Angeles-based operations, ICE targeted a plaintiff of the Vasquez Perdomo v. Mullin case, a second ICE-custody death has been reported for this week, and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons has resigned. Today is April 17th, and it is day 316 of the ICE siege in Los Angeles. Shout out to the California Community Foundation for their continued support of the Daily Memo.

ICE has announced the 17th ICE-custody death this year that we know of. His name was Aled Damien Carbonell-Betancourt, a 27-year-old man from Cuba who ICE is once again alleging died most likely due to a “presumed suicide.” His death is currently under investigation. He had been in ICE custody for just two months.

Yesterday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed the resignation of acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. Under Lyons’ belt are 584,000 deportations, significantly short of the initial, unprecedented goal of 3,000 ICE detentions a day. During Lyons’ tenure, there were at least 41 ICE-custody deaths, as well as the ICE-related killings of Ruben Ray Martinez, Silverio Villegas González, Keith Porter Jr, and Renée Nicole Macklin Good.

During his tenure, the number of kids in ICE detention has soared as well. According to the Marshall Project, ICE has detained over 6,200 children, up 10 times since Biden left office.

Here in Southern California, ICE continued to operate in various cities this week, including Los Angeles, Garden Grove, Pomona, Ventura, San Juan Capistrano, Linda Vista, Van Nuys, Riverside, Montclair, Ontario, San Bernardino, Fontana, Westminster, Ramona, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Hollywood, Inglewood, Indio, Rialto, San Diego, National City, Glendale, Corona, Norwalk, Anaheim, Alhambra, Rancho Cucamonga, Moorpark, and Stanton.

Yesterday, Liz from Siempre Unidos L.A. and I were on the ground at the ISAP office in Downtown L.A. as ICE agents targeted Isaac Villegas, a plaintiff in the Vasquez Perdomo v. Mullins case, a class action lawsuit in federal court challenging the L.A. raids. According to NDLON, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, Villegas was first encountered by ICE back in June during the L.A. summer raids, but was released on bond by an immigration judge. He has since spoken out about his unconstitutional treatment by ICE, hoping to prevent others from being harmed as he was.

In another day of increasing ICE detention from jails, the 805 Rapid Response group confirmed with L.A. TACO that ICE agents took at least 13 people: 12 people from a Lompoc prison, and one person from the San Luis Obispo County Jail. 805 Rapid Response has been on site at several jails and prisons documenting ICE agents as they grab people upon release. Not all of these individuals have ICE detainers lodged; several are stopped and questioned as they are released, then transferred into ICE custody. This week, at least 43 people were taken during this type of enforcement in the 805.

All the sightings will be on lataco.com where you can also become a member if you appreciate reporting like this and want to show us support. Memo will be returning, so this will be my last Daily Memo for now, but until then, stay safe and stay alert LA. ~ Izzy

Cuban National Dies in Miami, Marking 17th ICE-Custody Death

ICE says 27-year-old Aled Damien Carbonell-Betancourt, a Cuban national, died in custody at a Miami federal detention center on April 12, after what officials described as a “presumed suicide.” ICE alleges staff began immediate resuscitative efforts after discovering his body in his cell, but he was pronounced deceased at 7:31 a.m. after the City of Miami Fire Rescue arrived. The official cause of death remains under investigation.

Carbonell-Betancourt entered the United States in October 2024, was arrested in 2025, and had been in ICE custody since February 2026 pending immigration proceedings.

This is currently the 17th ICE-custody death that we know of this year and the 59th ICE-related death that we have tracked under the second Trump Administration.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons Submits Resignation

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed the resignation of acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Director Todd Lyons on Thursday. Lyons was a key figure under the second Trump Administration's massive deportation agenda, having overseen at least 584,000 deportations, falling significantly short of their initial goal of 3,000 ICE detainments a day.

Over 45 ICE-related deaths occurred during Lyons’ tenure, including ICE-custody deaths and the shootings of Ruben Ray Martinez, Silverio Villegas González, Keith Porter Jr, and Renée Nicole Macklin Good. This violent trend expanded beyond ICE, as in the case of the CBP-related shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Prior to his current appointment, he served as Acting Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), overseeing national immigration enforcement operations.

Lyons has held multiple senior roles within ERO, including Assistant Director of Field Operations and Deputy Assistant Director for Western and Southwest Border operations. He previously served as Field Office Director of the Boston ERO office, overseeing immigration enforcement across six New England states.

Earlier in his ICE career, he worked in ERO Dallas as an Assistant Field Office Director, Chief of Staff, and Supervisory Deportation Officer, following prior service in the U.S. Air Force, and subsequent civilian law enforcement roles in Florida.

According to Mullins, Lyons’ final day will be May 31. It is not immediately clear who will be taking over his post. While no reason for his departure has been announced, in an internal memo obtained by CNN, Lyons wrote that the decision wasn’t “easy,” but was “the right one for me and my family.”

“My wife and I are looking forward to spending as much time as possible with our sons, who, as many of you know from experience, grow up too fast,” he wrote.

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

RAIDS

[Wednesday. April 15. Day 314.]

[Thursday. April 16. Day 315.]

[Friday. April 17. Day 316.]

Fontana: At the Village Drive Apartments on At the Village Drive Apartments on Village Drive and Live Oak Ave, around 6:37 a.m. ICE agents and vehicles were spotted in the area by community watchers and later confirmed that at least one person was taken.

Westminster: At the Somerset Place condominiums on At the Somerset Place condominiums on Magnolia St and Oasis Ave , around 6:30 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen scouting in the neighborhood and driving in and out of the complex.

San Luis Obispo: At the At the San Luis Obispo County Jail on 1585 Kansas Ave, around 7:13 a.m. ICE agents and vehicles are spotted at the facility by community watchers. At least one person was taken after release.

Santa Barbara: At the Santa Barbara County Jail on 4436 Calle Real, around 8:55 a.m. ICE vehicles were spotted in the parking lot.

Ramona: According to reporting by Arturo Gonzalez, a follower reached out, confirming that their father was kidnapped by ICE in the early morning and deported in just a few hours.

Lompoc: At the Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc on 3600 Guard Rd. 805 Rapid Response confirmed with L.A. TACO that ICE agents took 12 people after release.

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

GENERAL NEWS