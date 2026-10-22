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Build AskCA: A Unique Resource to Help Californians Navigate Life’s Challenges

AskCA has been created to help Californians through major life events such as starting your own business, finding a job, contacting family services, and disaster recovery.

8:00 AM PDT on October 22, 2026

an ad for AskCA

Photo via AskCA.

This article is sponsored by AskCA.

Los Angeles, like the state that surrounds it, is a sprawling and diverse place. It can be intimidating when you need something from your government. Where do you go when you need services?

AskCA is coming to the rescue. It’s a prototype that is only open until November 1. The AI-assisted tool developed by California’s Office of Data and Innovation (ODI) is intended to make it easier for Californians to reach state services in a direct, simple, and streamlined manner. From anywhere, at any time.

AskCA has been created to help Californians through major life events such as starting your own business, finding a job, contacting family services, and disaster recovery. 

In fact, it was the 2025 L.A. wildfires that inspired the resource. A number of state agencies worked together to create a website to help Californians access FEMA aid, shelter locations, document replacement, debris removal, air quality updates, and government information quickly.

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As opposed to the old way, where you’d have to hunt down an agency and consider standing in line to talk to someone, grasp at straws through a search engine, or navigate the labyrinth of a phone call to a bureaucratic agency, it’s intended to be super easy to use through a single entry point. You just bring up the AI agent, type in a question, and it will point you to the resources or services that will best be able to help you.

The unique job‑skills‑matching feature, for example, assesses a user’s work experience by letting them upload a resume, then aligning their talents with state jobs that match their strengths. All of this is publicly accessible, and it doesn’t store any personal information or require an account with CalCareers.

AskCA isn’t just built for Californians; it’s created by Californians, too. And you’re invited to be one of them. In order to most effectively address what Californians want and need, AskCA is currently seeking volunteers to test the project’s prototype and help refine its responses. You just have to be at least 18 and a California resident.

You’ll be assisting on a project that was developed with Anthropic’s Claude model and security support from the California Department of Technology. It was beta-tested by over 140 Altadena wildfire survivors and fire recovery leaders, a handful of people seeking employment opportunities at a recent CalHR job fair, and over 100 general testers who helped breathe life into AskCA.

You can learn more about the sign-up process at ask.ca.gov and be an important part of AskCA’s efforts to streamline a vital resource for everyone in our state to use now and far into the future.

Photo via AskCA.
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