Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

ICE

Churches as Battlegrounds: ICE Agents Raid One Church, As Feds Prosecute Protestors at Another

During service, Border Patrol agents detained two men painting the exterior of a Christian church in Compton on January 17.

1:12 PM PST on January 26, 2026

two masked men apprehend a man wearing a cap and white tee

A man who was painting the outside of a Compton church is apprehended by masked agents. Photo courtesy of @offixial.bb/TikTok.

Two incidents tied to federal immigration enforcement at churches on opposite sides of the country, one in St. Paul, the other in Los Angeles county, are raising renewed questions about whether federal law is being applied consistently, or selectively, when religious worship is disrupted.

On Sunday, January 18, in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis–Saint Paul, protestors flooded the inside of Cities Church in St. Paul after discovering that its pastor, David Easterwood, is reportedly the same top ICE official who is listed as working for the St. Paul ICE Field Office. 

The Anti-ICE protestors were seen interrupting the middle of church service to chant and make their anger known about what they deem as hypocrisy for a pastor of the Christian faith to double as an ICE director. 

The protestors were seen chanting, “ICE out now!” “David Easterwoord out now!” In video footage, David Easterwood does not appear to be present. 

a crowd of people in a church, some sitting and some standing
The congregation and protestors at Cities Church in St. Paul on January 18 where alleged top ICE official David Easterwood is said to be a pastor at. Photo courtesy of Black Lives Matter Minnesota/Facebook.

Altercations shortly took place afterward, as the St. Paul police were dispatched to respond to the sight of roughly 40 protestors inside the church. 

Later that night on X, Attorney General Pam Bondi stated, “Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law,” while Trump himself described the demonstrators as “agitators and insurrectionists.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who oversees the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, shortly announced an investigation into the protest, citing a possible violation of the FACE Act. 

The FACE Act prohibits “intentionally injuring, intimidating, or interfering with, or attempting to injure, intimidate, or interfere, any person by force, threat of force, or physical obstruction exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.” 

The FACE Act of 1994 included protection to the access of reproductive health services alongside places of religious worship, and signed into federal law under Bill Clinton.

Dhillon stated on X that state prosecutors could have made arrests the day of the protest, but said that, “The DOJ must first go before a federal judge to obtain an arrest warrant,” and noted that Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice plan on seeking federal charges.

The day before the protest, another stark church interruption took place in Los Angeles County in the city of Compton. Around 10:25 a.m. on January 17th, at a small Christian church on Alondra Boulevard and Bradfield Avenue, Border Patrol agents from San Pedro’s Terminal Island were in the early stages of making a cluster raid. 

a masked agent wearing a vest in front of a black SUV
One of the agents seen detaining a man in front of a church in Compton on January 17. Photo courtesy of @sc_communityalerts/Instagram.

It was a warm morning, and two men were outside the church painting the building, covering graffiti, and attempting to revive the structure and integrity of the place of worship. 

Suddenly, Border Patrol agents stopped and hopped out of their vehicle and made their way towards the church where they apprehended the two Latino men, prompting the church’s service to come to a halt. 

Members from inside the church soon rushed out and began to film and question the masked men as they took away the painters. Someone can be heard yelling out in Spanish, “They’re coming inside of a space where we preach the word of God.”

In an interview with Telemundo52, the men’s two wives were emotional and distraught, explaining that they are uncertain of what to do moving forward as they are both mothers, now left behind without their husbands or the father of their children.

This raises a question about the federal investigation unleashed at the St. Paul Church: 

When is the disruption of a church service considered a federal crime? 

Is it only when protestors interrupt a predominantly white congregation to challenge the conduct of its leadership? Or does it also apply when armed federal agents halt worship at a predominantly brown church by detaining individuals outside its doors?

Share the taco:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Politics

Bill Essayli Asks Public to Spread Misinformation to Southern California Rapid Response Networks

The OC Rapid Response Network noted a rise in "profane and harassing” phone calls "reflecting an intent to intimidate and disrupt” since First Assistant US Attorney Essayli shared his post.

January 25, 2026
Featured

Five Easy Ways You Can Help Right Now

Feeling helpless? Here’s how YOU can help!

January 25, 2026

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

Sunday Taquitos #12: AccomplICE

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

January 25, 2026
Sports

From World Cup Supporter to ICE Staging Area: The Two Faces of The Home Depot in 2026

“We Give Back” unless ICE calls: the hypocrisy behind The Home Depot’s family-friendly brand.

January 24, 2026
Featured

DAILY MEMO: About Five Schools Went Into Lockdown Due To Immigration Raids in Anaheim

Memo asks police a question: If you're not allowed to interfere with Immigration enforcement, then why interfere at all with community responders and patrollers doing the protecting and serving you can't and wont do?

January 24, 2026
Food

Weekend Eats: Invasion of The Five-Pound, One-Foot Burrito

Plus a modern Jamaican pop-up in West Adams, a Persian shawarma spot on wheels, and Thai crab omelettes at a family-run restaurant.

January 23, 2026
See all posts