Jose Guadalupe Ramos-Solano died Wednesday night at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. L.A. TACO spoke with the Immigrant Defenders Law Center on Friday, which stated that detainees who witnessed the incident had made outbound calls to its rapid-response hotline the morning after his death.

The detainees stated that Ramos-Solano was describing symptoms of overheating and had difficulty breathing. According to ImmDef, the detainees said he had removed his shirt after feeling like he was suffocating.

According to ICE, security staff discovered the man unconscious and unresponsive. ICE states that staff immediately initiated life-saving procedures and transported him to the Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, CA. Ramos-Solano was pronounced deceased on March 25 at 9:29 p.m.

According to ImmDef, the family was told he passed away under the care of the Victor Valley Global Medical Center. However, the detainees in the facility allege and maintain that Ramos-Solano had already passed away in his bunk bed. They allege that medical staff did not respond to their calls until Ramos-Solano was already unresponsive.

In ICE’s press release, they allege that Ramos-Solano received “constant medical care” while in custody after his health and physical evaluation showed several medical issues, including hyperlipidemia, hypertension, and diabetes.

A press conference was held at the Consulate of Mexico in Los Angeles on Monday with consulate members Carlos Gonzales Gutierrez, Vanessa Calva Ruiz, Salvador Percastre Mendizabal, and the family’s attorney, Jesus Eduardo Arias.

Director General of Consular Protection and Strategic Planning, Vanessa Calva Ruiz, started the press conference with their statement detailing the alarming rate of deaths of Mexican nationals inside of ICE detention centers, detailing at least 14 deaths between 2025 and now.

“Mr. Jose Guadalupe’s case is not an isolated case, but rather a reflection of an alarming and unacceptable trend. Since January, 2025, the government of Mexico has documented 14 deaths of nationals either in the custody of immigration authorities or during immigration patrol operations.”

According to Ambassador Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, the Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles, the Mexican consulate has been interviewing detainees who have been in the B18 ICE holding basement at the Metropolitan Detention Center at 535 N Alameda St. He states that they have interviewed 1,809 people and have compiled some information regarding their time spent in the United States, he goes on to say that 92% of these detainees were male, only 8% are female.

On average, the individuals they interviewed have spent more than 10 years inside the United States. 15% have spent between 21 and 25 years. 9% have spent between 16 and 20 years. 9% have spent between 26 and 30 years. 36% of them have children born in this country.

“In some, they have active contributors to the well-being of society as a whole because they are integrated members of the communities. They belong,” he says.

“We want justice for my husband. He did not deserve to die the way he did. He was a hard-working man and greatly responsible,” she says just before handing the mic off to family lawyer, Eduardo Arias.

The family of Ramos-Solano was present at the press conference and was asked to share a few words. His wife, Antonia Tobar, spoke with tears and pain in her shaky voice as she expressed her gratitude to the Mexican consulate for providing a support network.

“We want justice for my husband. He did not deserve to die the way he did. He was a hard-working man and greatly responsible,” she says just before handing the mic off to family lawyer, Eduardo Arias.

Ramos-Solano’s daughter, Gloria Ramos, and his son, Jose Ramos, also shared some heartbreaking words.

“What happened to my dad was very inhumane. I think my family and I deserve to know the truth of what happened to my dad.” In her short speech, she connects her story to others who have experienced similar tragedies. “I want justice for my dad, and I want justice for all the families out there who are suffering, who have gone through our same situation… of losing a loved one.”

Ramos- Solano’s son took the mic for just a few moments. He could only manage a few words about his father. “I'm the son of Jose Ramos. He was a good dad. He was a good person. He was not a criminal. He was a hard worker,” he said just before shaking his head and handing the mic off.

Eduardo Arias stated at the press conference that they have already launched a private investigation into the death of Ramos-Solano with the help of the Mexican consulate. He states that the family has yet to receive a formal notification of his death.

L.A. TACO reached out to ICE and DHS for comment on the night of Ramos-Solano’s death. We have not received a reply.

Jose Guadalupe Ramos-Solano was 52-years-old. His passing marks the 14th ICE detention death in 2026 that we know of, the 4th at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center since 2025, and currently the 14th documented death of a Mexican national in ICE detention since 2025.