Why Join L.A. TACO

What You Get When You Become a Member

Here’s the short version of what your membership unlocks:

1. Members-only lists and guides

You get access to member-only content like:

Best Mexican Restaurants in L.A.

Best Tacos

Deep-dive food guides and neighborhood guides all over the city

These are built from years of reporting, not from some generic “top 10” list scraped together in 10 minutes by AI.

2. Two members-only newsletters

L.A. TACO Weekly Update Keeps you informed about what’s happening in L.A.—local politics, policing, housing, culture, and the stories that fall through the cracks at bigger outlets.

What to Eat This WeekendA members-only newsletter that tells you where to eat each weekend, what new spots are worth checking out, and which classics are still hitting.

It’s basically a “what should I do/eat?” answer in your inbox.

3. Access to our app + member-only Taco Map

Members get full access to the L.A. TACO app:

All our stories in one place

A member-only Taco Map that helps you find the best tacos, trucks, and mariscos across L.A.

Saved spots and guides you can actually use when you’re out and hungry

4. Free entrance to L.A. TACO events

Members get free entrance to L.A. TACO events:

Taco Madness, along with other meet-ups at Breweries, and more.

Opportunities to meet the chefs, vendors, and people you read about on the site

A chance to meet other members who actually care about the city

5. Access to our merch and drops

We make T-shirts, hats, and other gear that rep L.A. and L.A. TACO:

All members get 20% off our entire merch collection.

You’re repping a local, independent outlet, printed in L.A. and designed by local artists.

What L.A. TACO Is (And Why We Ask for Support)

L.A. TACO is:

Independent local media based in Los Angeles.

A small team of reporters, editors, photographers, and contributors.

Focused on food, culture, neighborhoods, public records, and accountability reporting.

We cover:

Street vendors and taco trucks

The ICE siege of Los Angeles and local news.

Neighborhood histories and the people who actually live here.

Your membership:

Helps pay for real reporting and photojournalism.

Keeps our news articles free to read for everyone, not just people who can afford a paywall.

Let's say no to sketchy sponsors or clickbait!

f you’ve ever used an L.A. TACO guide to find a spot to eat, or learned something about the city from our reporting, becoming a member is the simplest way to keep that going.

Is Membership for You?

You’ll probably get value from membership if:

You go out to eat in L.A., even a few times a month

You care about what’s happening in your neighborhood beyond headlines

You’ve shared an L.A. TACO story, guide, or meme with a friend

You want local reporting that isn’t owned by a hedge fund or billionaire

If that’s you, membership is a pretty low-cost way to support something you already use.

Quick FAQ

Do I have to live in L.A. to become a member?

No. Plenty of members live in other cities or states and use L.A. TACO to stay connected to what’s going on here.

How much does it cost?

We have multiple membership levels so you can pick what works best for your budget. All tiers help fund our work and unlock member benefits.

Can I cancel anytime?

Yes. You’re not locked in. You can adjust or cancel your membership whenever you want.

Ready to Join?

If you’ve made it this far and want to support independent local journalism—and also find better tacos—here’s the next step: