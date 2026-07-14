AWARDS RECEIVED

Over 20 years, L.A. TACO has proudly covered the great city of Los Angeles. In that time, we’ve been lucky enough to receive several inspiring awards and accolades for our reporting on food, culture, immigration, housing, and a wide spectrum of community issues, related through investigative journalism and grassroots storytelling.

These are the honors we have earned from acclaimed journalism organizations, community groups, and state leaders.

L.A. TACO TEAM HONORS & AWARDS

L.A. Weekly Web Awards – Best Local Blog (2008)

James Beard Foundation – Emerging Voice Award (2020)

Plaques awarding L.A. TACO and Unraveled Press with the Snooping Newsie in 2025. Photo via Dan Sinker.

Snooping Newsie – Excellence in Independent Journalism (2025) Learn more here



The Community Building Award was presented to L.A. TACO by the staff and board of Esperanza Community Housing in 2025.

Esperanza Community Housing – Community Building Award (2025) Read more about Esperanza here



A certificate of recognition from the California Legislature, awarding L.A. TACO with the Voz del Pueblo Award in 2025.

California State Assembly – Voz del Pueblo Award (2025)

A certificate of recognition from California's Senate, awarding L.A. TACO with the Voz del Pueblo Award in 2025.

California State Senate – Voz del Pueblo Award (2025)

L.A. TACO's 2026 award for Achievement in Journalism and Media, awarded by the California Latino Legislative Caucus.

California Latino Legislative Caucus – Latino Spirit Award for Achievement in Journalism and Media (2026) Click here for more.



The Immigrant Legal Resource Center's Phillip Burton Award for Advocacy presented to L.A. TACO in 2026.

Immigrant Legal Resource Center – Phillip Burton Award for Advocacy in Immigration & Civil Rights (2026)

INDIVIDUAL HONORS & AWARDS

64th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards – Los Angeles Press Club (2022)Winner: Janette Villafana

A plaque for "Distinguished Journalist for Digital" awarded to Lexis-Olivier Ray in 2022 by the Society of Professional Journalists Greater Los Angeles Chapter (SPJ/LA).

Society of Professional Journalists – Distinguished Journalist for Digital (2022)Winner: Lexis-Olivier Ray

Webby Awards – Best Individual Podcast Episode Nominee (2022)Nominee: L.A. TACO and Neon Hum

CCNMA / Latino Journalists of California – Ruben Salazar Award (2022–2023) Winners: Memo Torres and Lexis-Olivier Ray

Anthem Awards – Health Innovation Product, Innovation, or Service (2023) Winner: Lexis-Olivier Ray Read more here



Sunday Taquitos #5: "Out of Business." Art by Ivan Ehlers for L.A. TACO.