AWARDS RECEIVED
Over 20 years, L.A. TACO has proudly covered the great city of Los Angeles. In that time, we’ve been lucky enough to receive several inspiring awards and accolades for our reporting on food, culture, immigration, housing, and a wide spectrum of community issues, related through investigative journalism and grassroots storytelling.
These are the honors we have earned from acclaimed journalism organizations, community groups, and state leaders.
L.A. TACO TEAM HONORS & AWARDS
- L.A. Weekly Web Awards – Best Local Blog (2008)
- James Beard Foundation – Emerging Voice Award (2020)
- Snooping Newsie – Excellence in Independent Journalism (2025)
- Learn more here.
- Esperanza Community Housing – Community Building Award (2025)
- Read more about Esperanza here.
- California State Assembly – Voz del Pueblo Award (2025)
- California State Senate – Voz del Pueblo Award (2025)
- California Latino Legislative Caucus – Latino Spirit Award for Achievement in Journalism and Media (2026)
- Click here for more.
- Immigrant Legal Resource Center – Phillip Burton Award for Advocacy in Immigration & Civil Rights (2026)
INDIVIDUAL HONORS & AWARDS
- 64th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards – Los Angeles Press Club (2022)Winner: Janette Villafana
- Society of Professional Journalists – Distinguished Journalist for Digital (2022)Winner: Lexis-Olivier Ray
- Webby Awards – Best Individual Podcast Episode Nominee (2022)Nominee: L.A. TACO and Neon Hum
- CCNMA / Latino Journalists of California – Ruben Salazar Award (2022–2023)Winners: Memo Torres and Lexis-Olivier Ray
- Anthem Awards – Health Innovation Product, Innovation, or Service (2023)Winner: Lexis-Olivier Ray
- Read more here.
- The Pulitzer Prizes - Illustrated Reporting and Commentary (2026)Finalist: Ivan Ehlers
- Click here to see more.
- Note: As a freelancer, Ehler's collection of submitted work included art published in multiple publications, including L.A. TACO.