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Taco Madness Live 2026: FAQ

What tacos will be there?

How do I get there?

Where do I park?

Can I bring my dog?

Can I bring my kid(s)?

Can I get in for free?

What DJs will be there?

What time does it start and end?

When will winners be crowned?

Do I have to Pay for Tacos?

Can I pay cash?

What other vendors will be there?

What tacos will be there?
Taquería Frontera
$5 a taco. Pastor, Suadero, Secret Taco de Tripa

Tire Shop Taqueria
$3.00 each , $3.50 for Quesatacos | Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Chorizo

Evil Cooks
$6 Trompo de cabeza | $6 Taco de Chorizo Verde

Tacos El Toro
tacos de Cabeza, tacos de Lengua $3.00 each

Sonoratown
$5.50 each. Beef Chivichangas, Chicken Chivichangas

Borreguitas
Macheen
Tacos Los Cholos
Tirzahs
Asadero Chikali
A Ti Restaurant
Tacos Y Birria La Unica
Los Dorados LA
LaSorted's
Villa's Tacos #3