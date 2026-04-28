Taco Madness Live 2026: FAQ

What tacos will be there?

How do I get there?

Where do I park?

Can I bring my dog?

Can I bring my kid(s)?

Can I get in for free?

What DJs will be there?

What time does it start and end?

When will winners be crowned?

Do I have to Pay for Tacos?

Can I pay cash?

What other vendors will be there?

What tacos will be there?

Taquería Frontera

$5 a taco. Pastor, Suadero, Secret Taco de Tripa



Tire Shop Taqueria

$3.00 each , $3.50 for Quesatacos | Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Chorizo



Evil Cooks

$6 Trompo de cabeza | $6 Taco de Chorizo Verde



Tacos El Toro

tacos de Cabeza, tacos de Lengua $3.00 each



Sonoratown

$5.50 each. Beef Chivichangas, Chicken Chivichangas



Borreguitas

Macheen

Tacos Los Cholos

Tirzahs

Asadero Chikali

A Ti Restaurant

Tacos Y Birria La Unica

Los Dorados LA

LaSorted's

Villa's Tacos #3