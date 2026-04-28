Taco Madness Live 2026: FAQ
What tacos will be there?
How do I get there?
Where do I park?
Can I bring my dog?
Can I bring my kid(s)?
Can I get in for free?
What DJs will be there?
What time does it start and end?
When will winners be crowned?
Do I have to Pay for Tacos?
Can I pay cash?
What other vendors will be there?
What tacos will be there?
Taquería Frontera
$5 a taco. Pastor, Suadero, Secret Taco de Tripa
Tire Shop Taqueria
$3.00 each , $3.50 for Quesatacos | Carne Asada, Al Pastor, Chorizo
Evil Cooks
$6 Trompo de cabeza | $6 Taco de Chorizo Verde
Tacos El Toro
tacos de Cabeza, tacos de Lengua $3.00 each
Sonoratown
$5.50 each. Beef Chivichangas, Chicken Chivichangas
Borreguitas
Macheen
Tacos Los Cholos
Tirzahs
Asadero Chikali
A Ti Restaurant
Tacos Y Birria La Unica
Los Dorados LA
LaSorted's
Villa's Tacos #3