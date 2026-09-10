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ICE WATCH Newsletter: Over 170,000 Salvadorans With T.P.S. Protections Are Safe, For Now

Questions and anxiety, however, still remain for these people and their families. Every option ahead of them now is their worst nightmare come to life.

11:05 AM PDT on September 10, 2026

Two Salvadoran women making pupusas from the L.A. TACO archives.

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After a whirlwind, anxiety-ridden month, over 170,000 Salvadorans who had been granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for the past 25 years learned yesterday that the Trump administration walked back its threat to end their protections. For now.

The USCIS made an official announcement on August 12th, stating that Salvadorans would lose their TPS, and related benefits on September 9, 2026.

That was yesterday. 