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After a whirlwind, anxiety-ridden month, over 170,000 Salvadorans who had been granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for the past 25 years learned yesterday that the Trump administration walked back its threat to end their protections. For now.

The USCIS made an official announcement on August 12th, stating that Salvadorans would lose their TPS, and related benefits on September 9, 2026.

That was yesterday.