Welcome to L.A. TACO's Weekend Eats, a look at some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for our members. When you join L.A. TACO as a member, you get this every week in your inbox, detailing 5-6 great new places to eat.

Regier Farms peaches with basil and Oaxaca cheese at Rustic Canyon. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

RUSTIC CANYON ~ SANTA MONICA