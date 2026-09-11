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The Westside’s Most Thrilling New Modern Mexican Restaurant Is . . . Rustic Canyon!?

The 19-year-old Santa Monica farm-to-table legend is surprisingly now serving a vermilion fish taco, oyster mushrooms al pastor, and pork chops spread with beans and salsa mojcajete.

11:19 AM PDT on September 11, 2026

Peads & Barnetts pork chop with king beans and salsa molcajete at Rustic Canyon. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

Peads & Barnetts pork chop with king beans and salsa molcajete at Rustic Canyon. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

Welcome to L.A. TACO's Weekend Eats, a look at some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for our members. When you join L.A. TACO as a member, you get this every week in your inbox, detailing 5-6 great new places to eat.

Regier Farms peaches with basil and Oaxaca cheese at Rustic Canyon. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

RUSTIC CANYON ~ SANTA MONICA