Welcome to L.A. TACO's Weekend Eats, a look at some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for our members. When you join L.A. TACO as a member, you get this every week in your inbox, detailing 5-6 great new places to eat.
Taco Members Only
The Westside’s Most Thrilling New Modern Mexican Restaurant Is . . . Rustic Canyon!?
The 19-year-old Santa Monica farm-to-table legend is surprisingly now serving a vermilion fish taco, oyster mushrooms al pastor, and pork chops spread with beans and salsa mojcajete.