Welcome to Friday’s Weekend Eats column, featuring some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for members of L.A. TACO. If you're not a member and want to see the full column, join here.

Ribeye khao soi at WELA Thai Courtyard. Photo by Hadley Tomicki.

WELA THAI COURTYARD ~ WEST HOLLYWOOD

Khao soi topped with a full ribeye steak. That’s what you’re looking at right here; a big bowl of rich, coconut-creamy Thai curry with fresh noodles and dry egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, and a sliced ribeye, cooked to your preference. And you’ll find it at a new West Hollywood Thai restaurant called WELA Thai Courtyard for $32.

The restaurant sits amid a fetching courtyard, entwined with blossoming wisteria, under a magnolia tree and centered around a burbling fountain, creating an entrancing escape for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, with dishes that strive for real Thai flavors through herbs and sauces imported from the country.