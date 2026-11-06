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Juicy Ribeye Khao Soi In a Wisteria-Covered West Hollywood Courtyard

Where to get a big bowl of rich, coconut-creamy Thai curry with fresh noodles and dry egg noodles, and pickled mustard greens, with an entire medium-rare sliced ribeye, cooked to your preference, on top.

10:38 AM PST on November 6, 2026

Ribeye khao soi at WELA Thai Courtyard. Photo by Hadley Tomicki.

Welcome to Friday’s Weekend Eats column, featuring some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for members of L.A. TACO. If you're not a member and want to see the full column, join here.

Ribeye khao soi at WELA Thai Courtyard. Photo by Hadley Tomicki.

WELA THAI COURTYARD ~ WEST HOLLYWOOD

Khao soi topped with a full ribeye steak. That’s what you’re looking at right here; a big bowl of rich, coconut-creamy Thai curry with fresh noodles and dry egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, and a sliced ribeye, cooked to your preference. And you’ll find it at a new West Hollywood Thai restaurant called WELA Thai Courtyard for $32.

The restaurant sits amid a fetching courtyard, entwined with blossoming wisteria, under a magnolia tree and centered around a burbling fountain, creating an entrancing escape for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, with dishes that strive for real Thai flavors through herbs and sauces imported from the country.

The courtyard at WELA Thai. Photo by Hadley Tomicki.
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