Tostada de camaron at Mercado Gonzalez. Photo via Mercado Gonzalez.

MERCADO GONZALEZ ~ LA HABRA

Mercado González, Northgate Market’s insane food hall and grocery store packed with puestos serving all kinds of varieties of regional Mexican foods, just opened its second location in La Habra, putting the must-visit destination on the edge of Whittier and ever closer to the whole city (the first one opened in Costa Mesa nearly three years ago).

Here you’ll be able to buy groceries, desserts, crafts, and cooking gear, while eating and shopping from stands like Mexico City’s famous and perpetually long-lined El Moro Churrería, along with Carnitas Don Miguel, Taquería Los Mesquites, Cevichería El Pariente, Guisados Las Cazuelas, Rosticería Los 13 Pollos, Pastelería La González, Paletería La Nena, Tortillería La González and Carnicería La Preferida. Or simply come for a drink at agave-forward cocktail bar Entre Nos while doing some people watching.

As Janette Villafana previously wrote in L.A. TACO, "There's a dish for any craving you may have."

The market has also revealed to OC Register that a location near SoFi Stadium could be next (!).