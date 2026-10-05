Kimochii Con started as a small celebration of adult anime culture and has grown into a convention that brings together fans, artists, performers, and people working in the industry. The event was freak heaven, from bags of worn panties for sale to gooners drinking mystery liquids that models soaked their feet in.

Anything seemed possible at Kimochii Con. The organizers describe it as a safe, judgment-free space where people can come together, be curious, and express themselves.

The parking lot at the Park Suites in El Monte, a pink castle of a hotel that the event completely overtook for the weekend, was full of cars covered in anime stickers and cheeky license plate decor reading "certified senpai” or “I’d rather be watching hentai.”

“If you wanted to see where Redditors go in real life,” one model says, describing the vibe.

A variety of events were offered throughout both days, including hentai bingo, live nude model figure drawings, meet-and-greets with models, and panels by hentai voice acting professionals and adult entertainers.