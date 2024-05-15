Work for L.A. TACO

CURRENT LISTING:

Job Title: Part-time Social Media Coordinator

Company: L.A. TACO

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Position Type: Part-time, On-site/Remote

About L.A. TACO:

L.A. TACO is a digital publication dedicated to covering the culture, food, and lifestyle of the real Los Angeles. From tacos to local events to the issues affecting our city, we aim to capture the essence of LA's diverse communities and share their stories with the world. We're currently in the middle of a do-or-die membership drive, and we need help!

Job Description:

We are seeking a passionate and creative individual to join our team as a part-time Social Media Coordinator. As the Social Media Coordinator, you will play a crucial role in engaging our audience, promoting our content, growing our online presence, and driving our ongoing membership drive.

Responsibilities:

Content Curation and Creation: Curate and create engaging content that resonates with our audience and reflects the culture and lifestyle of Los Angeles.

Develop and execute social media campaigns to promote L.A. TACO's content, events, and initiatives.

Produce high-quality graphics, photos, and videos to accompany social media posts. Community Engagement: Monitor social media channels and interact with our followers, fostering a sense of community and loyalty.

Respond to comments, messages, and inquiries promptly and professionally.

Act as a brand ambassador, representing L.A. TACO's values and mission across social media platforms. Membership Drive and Product Marketing: Collaborate with the team to develop and implement strategies for our ongoing membership drive, including creating compelling content to attract new members and retain existing ones.

Utilize Instagram and other platforms to highlight products, merchandise, and special offers, driving sales and engagement. Analytics and Reporting: Track and analyze key performance metrics to measure the success of social media campaigns and initiatives.

Provide regular reports and insights to the team, identifying areas for improvement and opportunities for growth.

Requirements:

Strong understanding of the city of Los Angeles and the cultural landscape L.A. TACO covers.

Proficiency in social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

Basic graphic design skills using tools such as Adobe Creative Suite and/or Canva.

Experience with video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro) is a plus.

Experience with marketing and promoting products and merchandise on Instagram is a plus.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

A passion for storytelling, community building, and engaging with followers.

Benefits:

Flexible part-time schedule, with the possibility of remote work and work at our studio in Chinatown, where we have lunch every Wednesday.

Opportunity to be part of a dynamic and creative team passionate about Los Angeles culture.

Room for growth and professional development within the organization.

Competitive compensation based on experience and skills.

Free membership to L.A. TACO.

If you're a social media-savvy individual with a deep love for Los Angeles, a knack for creative storytelling, experience with product marketing on Instagram, and a desire to drive our membership growth, we'd love to hear from you! Join us in celebrating the taco lifestyle and sharing our stories with the world. Apply now to be part of the L.A. TACO team by emailing info@lataco.com with your resume and an introductory email to why you're a good fit! !