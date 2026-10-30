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A Stunning Iranian Bakery From a Former Spago and Lucques Pastry Chef

On the savory side, this shop offers a signature seeded, hot stone-baked barbari, a cumin-tinged wheel of latir bread, shaggy with sesame seeds and dill; and a barley-and-wheat-blended circle of sistani bread, spiced with coriander, cumin, fennel, and turmeric, and speckled with nigella and sesame seeds.

10:29 AM PDT on October 30, 2026

Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

Welcome to Friday’s Weekend Eats column, featuring some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for members of L.A. TACO.

Pastries at Kouzeh Bakery. Photo by Hadley Tomicki.

KOUZEH ~ MID-WILSHIRE

Have you ever visited a bakery and immediately contemplated moving just so you could become a daily customer? That’s how I felt walking into Kouzeh this week.

Opened by Sahar Shomali, Kouzeh provides a geographical lesson in Iran’s regional breads and pastries, with varied offerings that highlight specialties from provinces including Yadz, Chaharmahal, Bakhtiari, Hamadan, Gilan, Tehran, West Azerbaijan, and more, in simple, stirring displays.

Shomali worked as Spago’s pastry sous chef beside Della Gossert and pastry legend Sherry Yard, and was the executive pastry chef for Suzanne Goin’s Lucques empire, as well as pastry chef for April Bloomfield’s The Hearth and Hound.

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