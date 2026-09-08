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ICE can’t help but make a spectacle of their buffoonish tactics, and if you know anything about L.A., it’s that we can’t look away from a car accident.

ICE’s recklessness, aggression, and use of vehicles as assault weapons is nothing new. We’ve seen them ram into vehicles intentionally, sending people to the hospital, and using their vehicles as battering rams over and over.

Over the past ten days, ICE went into overdrive, driving around the Southland like it was the agency's own personal demolition derby.

On August 25, the community watch teams We Keep Us Safe in the Inland Empire shared a vehicular collision on social media that occurred in Riverside between ICE and a small pickup truck. We haven’t been able to confirm if this was part of an immigration enforcement operation.