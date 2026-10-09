Welcome to Friday’s Weekend Eats column, a look at some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for members of L.A. TACO.

A heads-up that next weekend, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade is back at UCLA, to raise money in the fight against childhood cancer through what is definitely L.A.’s most star-studded food event. In case you wanna pursue tickets now.

Iced matcha and coffee drinks at Chucho in Leimert Park. Photo by Karina Soriano.

CHUCHO ~ LEIMERT PARK

Chucho is now soft-open in Leimert Park, with the tagline “from Guatemala to L.A.” on its facade, under an illustration of an elongated wiener dog.

“Chucho is a love letter to the community that raised us, and to Guatemala, where we were born,” Stephanie Hernandez, one of two sisters who founded and self-funded the concept after saving money for years, tells L.A. TACO. “It's a dream we've been carrying for the past 10 years, back when we were young, wishing there was a local healthy juice bar, coffee shop, and community space where we felt welcomed. A place where people can gather to grab a juice, a coffee, organize, and come make art.”