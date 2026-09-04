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Beijing’s Crispy Bing Burgers Are Coming to the SGV This Week

It's got crispy, puff pastry-ish bun made in-house, which pockets various spiced meats. The sandwich is styled after by Xian’s traditional rou jia mo with big plans to expand in the U.S.

10:43 AM PDT on September 4, 2026

Bingz’ crispy Chinese burgers. Photo via Bingz.

Welcome to L.A. TACO's Weekend Eats, a look at some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for our members. When you join L.A. TACO as a member, you get this every week in your inbox, detailing 5-6 great new places to eat.

Slow-cooked beef brisket bing. Photo via Bingz Crispy 'Wich.

BINGZ CRISPY ‘WICH ~ SAN GABRIEL