Welcome to L.A. TACO's Weekend Eats, a look at some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for our members. When you join L.A. TACO as a member, you get this every week in your inbox, detailing 5-6 great new places to eat.
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Beijing’s Crispy Bing Burgers Are Coming to the SGV This Week
It's got crispy, puff pastry-ish bun made in-house, which pockets various spiced meats. The sandwich is styled after by Xian’s traditional rou jia mo with big plans to expand in the U.S.