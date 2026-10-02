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These Wok-Fired Asada Tacos Are Available For Five Days Only, Starting Tonight

This unique taco collaboration between two local legends is paired with slushie sochu margaritas, mariachis, and a free fruit cart at a party on an L.A. sidewalk.

11:07 AM PDT on October 2, 2026

Wok-fired asada tacos on an L.A. sidewalk. Photo by Jakob Layman.

Welcome to Weekend Eats, a look at some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for members of L.A. TACO.

A reminder that we’re celebrating at the return of our Birriamania event this Saturday at Santa Anita Park, and members get in free!

On Sunday, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka are teaming up for the 9th annual Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana,” which will raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation, with cocktails, tacos, burritos, flan, and live performances.

Then, next Thursday, food-obsessed rapper Blvck Svn is throwing one of his “Michelinman” dinner parties at Rustic Canyon, featuring a five-course menu with dishes like blue fin aguachile, mushrooms al pastor, and ribeye steak.

But that’s not all. No, that’s not all.

Photo via Pishki.
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