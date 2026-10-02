Welcome to Weekend Eats, a look at some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for members of L.A. TACO.

A reminder that we’re celebrating at the return of our Birriamania event this Saturday at Santa Anita Park, and members get in free!

On Sunday, Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka are teaming up for the 9th annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana,” which will raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation, with cocktails, tacos, burritos, flan, and live performances.

Then, next Thursday, food-obsessed rapper Blvck Svn is throwing one of his “Michelinman” dinner parties at Rustic Canyon, featuring a five-course menu with dishes like blue fin aguachile, mushrooms al pastor, and ribeye steak.

But that’s not all. No, that’s not all.