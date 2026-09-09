Through a series of fundraisers, a group of L.A. tattoo artists has contributed their time, energy, and ink to support Palestinians during the ongoing genocide committed by the Israeli military and its allies.

The displacement and massacre of the Palestinian people have been ongoing for decades, long before October 7 and Israel’s ensuing invasion of Gaza. However, in spite of violent attacks, this colonial project has been met with fierce and tactical resistance, especially beyond its borders and here in the United States. Encampments at U.S. colleges, boycotts, mass protests, fundraisers, and teach-ins are some of the most visible ways that people have shown their pro-Palestinian support.

L.A. TACO spoke with seven tattoo artists and the founder of a massive tattoo fundraiser in Los Angeles County who have donated proceeds to Palestinian relief, showcasing that while not everyone can donate funds, they can donate time, their skills, and their hope for a free Palestine.