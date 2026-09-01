Haley Doan used to run Greatea Bubble Tea House in Anaheim, a neighborhood boba spot with pandan-green walls that served classics like fresh teas, milk teas, and popcorn chicken. The shop sat in the corner of a strip mall on Euclid Street and has been family-operated since May of 2021.

“I actually dropped my other job,” Doan tells L.A. TACO. “I was a medical assistant, so then I went for my dream.”

The shop was beloved for its red bean and Nutella fish-shaped taiyaki, fruity drinks, and small-business charm. The vibe was like your favorite boba shop, especially the ones established in the 2010s in the San Gabriel Valley. Greatea was also a rollerblading rink, dance floor, and TikTok filming studio—at least it was for Jasmine Nguyen, Haley’s daughter.

Jasmine Nguyen. Photo courtesy of Haley Doan.

Jasmine was only four years old when Greatea opened, and she “grew up there,” according to Doan.