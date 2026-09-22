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“ProMomme: A Sex Worker’s Guide to Parenting” Is the Rawest Magazine We’ve Ever Seen

Stories include “Every Time I Whoop a White Man’s Ass, I Call It Reparations” and "Love, Mom," a trans woman's reflection on her past as a sperm donor.

3:50 PM PDT on September 22, 2026

a magazine cover of a woman in a latex dress doing dishes

“ProMomme: A Sex Worker’s Guide to Parenting – Vol. 2” Photo courtesy of Kim Ye.

Kim Ye is the writer and filmmaker behind “ProMomme: A Sex Worker's Guide to Parenting,” a documentary and magazine that explores what it's like to raise children while working in the sex industry, something the world almost never gets to see represented honestly.

This has become a hotter topic in the media lately, with shows like TLC'sThe Double Lives of Suburban Wives,” which follows six married women in the St. Louis area who work in the adult entertainment industry. Here, the subject gets the reality-TV treatment: played up, dolled up, and at times turned into a spectacle. 

“ProMomme” gives you another side of the story—the raw, complicated, and authentic reality of motherhood while working in the adult entertainment industry.