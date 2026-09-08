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They Had Degrees, Careers and Dreams. Then They Came Home to Grow the Family Taquería

Across Los Angeles, a generation raised in mesquite smoke and prepping mariscos is choosing legacy over escape. Here's why these five children of immgrants are refusing to let their parents’ hard-won businesses disappear.

11:42 AM PDT on September 8, 2026

two sons and their mom outside of their family's taco shop

Alejandro and Joel Salas with their mother outside Tire Shop Taqueria in Los Angeles. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

There's a particular kind of weight you carry growing up inside your family's business. It is heavy, but the kind of heavy that roots you and holds you up. 

Knowing the smell of the hot grill before you even know your own home address. Learning to work a register before you even learn how to drive. You spend your childhood a little embarrassed by the truck, the uniform, the way you always smell faintly of what is cooking in the kitchen. 

Then one day, you grow to understand: That smell was the most honest thing you have probably ever carried with you.

I know that weight secondhand. As the child of a maintenance man and a house cleaner turned CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant), I recognize the feeling.

Across Los Angeles, a generation of kids raised in loncheras, taquerías, and mariscos spots is stepping into ownership of their family’s businesses; they are the next generation. 