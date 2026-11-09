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Investigations Newsletter: D.A. Nathan Hochman Wants the State to Keep Killing People

Pursuing death penalty cases at a time when approval for state-sanctioned killings is at an all-time low is a weird hill to die on (no pun intended).

3:30 PM PST on November 9, 2026

a man's headshot. he is wearing a suit with a blue tie

A portrait of District Attorney Nathan Hochman. Photo via Nathan Hochman’s official Facebook page.

This newsletter was originally emailed to subscribers on November 7, 2026.

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s weekly Investigations Newsletter. I’m Lexis-Olivier Ray, the Head of Investigations for L.A. TACO.

On Thursday morning, Governor Gavin Newsom made a surprising announcement.

“State-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us,” Newsom wrote in an open letter explaining his decision to commute the sentences of more than 540 California death row inmates. “I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency.”

In Los Angeles, L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has emerged as an unlikely advocate for the death penalty.

On Thursday afternoon, after Newsom’s announcement, he doubled down and reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing death penalty cases.

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