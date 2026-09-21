It feels like we’ve spent an eternity hearing about the mayor’s race in L.A., but it’s really only just starting.

You’re for sure going to be bombarded with more news, gossip, and maybe even a scandal or two before this is all over, and the people either re-elect Mayor Karen Bass or choose City Council member Nithya Raman to be the next mayor.

If it’s been hard to separate the hype from the bullshit in what these two people actually say they'll do if we give them the power to be mayor, this article is for you. Here’s what Bass and Raman believe in and what they want to do as mayor, broken up into three different categories.