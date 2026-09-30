Opening up the ICE Detainee Locator System is a nerve-wracking and anxiety-inducing experience for immigration lawyers like Paulina Reyes with Immigrant Defenders.

Still, it’s an integral part of her work, and she uses it to track her client, who has been transferred between Otay Mesa Detention Center, El Paso Service Processing Center, and now California City Detention Center.

Last week, when reporting by the Associated Press revealed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had removed detainees with final orders of deportation from the ICE Online Detainee Locator System, Reyes immediately went to the portal to search for her client, who was subject to such an order.