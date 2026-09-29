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‘How Fascist Is Your L.A. Sports Team?’: A Guide by L.A. TACO

To quote the late and great MF DOOM: “If yer gonna hate, might as well get yer rumors straight.” Apt words when it comes to your L.A. team and its ownership group.

3:45 PM PDT on September 29, 2026

illustration of hands resembling Nazi salutes beneath a spinning basketball

Art by Ivan Ehlers for L.A. TACO.

Art by Ivan Ehlers, Pulitzer finalist and cartoonist behind L.A. TACO's "Sunday Taquitos" series.

Before anyone else says it, yes, there ain’t no such thing as ethical consumption under capitalism, blah blah blah. Major league sports owners have basically always been hella rich foos with questionable ambitions, to say the least.

The current moment feels different, however. Today, there are many plausible arguments being made about the insane frequency of professional sports teams and leagues being converted into tax havens, additional tools for hedge funds, venture capital, and private equity, and instruments of political soft power