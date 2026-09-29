Art by Ivan Ehlers, Pulitzer finalist and cartoonist behind L.A. TACO's "Sunday Taquitos" series.

Before anyone else says it, yes, there ain’t no such thing as ethical consumption under capitalism, blah blah blah. Major league sports owners have basically always been hella rich foos with questionable ambitions, to say the least.

The current moment feels different, however. Today, there are many plausible arguments being made about the insane frequency of professional sports teams and leagues being converted into tax havens, additional tools for hedge funds, venture capital, and private equity, and instruments of political soft power.