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L.A.’s Most Exclusive Poke Comes From a Car Trunk And Sells Out In Minutes

Some of the most euphoric experiences come from plastic baggie transactions. Eating Dover Sole Market's Hawaii-sourced poke is no exception.

4:31 PM PDT on August 27, 2026

shoyu ahi, spicy ahi, and octopus pokes

(from left) Dover Sole Market’s shoyu ahi, spicy ahi, and octopus pokes. Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.

For months, I’ve been trying to get my hands on the most exclusive poke in Los Angeles.

Made using high-quality ahi tuna sourced from Hawaii, minimal ingredients including shoyu, scallions, and sweet onions, and not a single extraneous kale leaf to be found, this poke is unlike most available offerings in the city.

So, when the chance to try it finally came up, I gladly braved the 90-degree heatwave to meet a stranger in a random parking lot in Koreatown.

The stranger in question is Kelsey Sachi Lee, owner of Dover Sole Market, an operation that she describes as a “new school, digital fish market.” 

Kelsey Sachi Lee, chef-owner of Dover Sole Market. Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.