For months, I’ve been trying to get my hands on the most exclusive poke in Los Angeles.

Made using high-quality ahi tuna sourced from Hawaii, minimal ingredients including shoyu, scallions, and sweet onions, and not a single extraneous kale leaf to be found, this poke is unlike most available offerings in the city.

So, when the chance to try it finally came up, I gladly braved the 90-degree heatwave to meet a stranger in a random parking lot in Koreatown.

The stranger in question is Kelsey Sachi Lee, owner of Dover Sole Market, an operation that she describes as a “new school, digital fish market.”