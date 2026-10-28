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RIP Dolores Huerta, Civil Rights Icon and Labor Leader

Huerta dedicated over 70 years of her life to fighting for the rights of farmworkers, for women’s rights, and for social justice.

12:09 PM PDT on October 28, 2026

a woman smiles in front of flowers

Dolores Huerta. Photo via Getty Images (Presley Ann / Stringer).

Dolores Huerta has passed away at the age of 96. Huerta was an activist, labor leader, and the co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association, where she created the famous “¡Sí Se Puede!” chant.

Huerta dedicated over 70 years of her life to fighting for the rights of farmworkers, for women’s rights, and for social justice. She devoted much of this work to the United Farm Workers of America, a merger of the NFWA and the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee, until she stepped down in 1999. She continued her work in social justice via the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which she co-founded in 2003 with her daughter Camila Chavez.

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Local politicians have shared statements honoring Huerta and her legacy. Supervisor Hilda Solis described her as “a source of strength, a trusted friend and a partner in some of the most important fights of my career.” Supervisor Janice Hahn recalled “how powerful it was to see Dolores Huerta be equally strong and impactful” during a time when women activists were often overlooked.

Huerta’s family stated on social media that they “will be following up on plans to recognize and celebrate her incredible life and legacy.”

Huerta leaves behind over a dozen children.

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Ivan Fernandez

A.k.a. Afroxander; Editor-At-Large (formerly Weekend Editor) at L.A. Taco and a lecturer at California State University San Bernardino & San Diego State University. He has covered arts, culture, history, politics, and sports with an emphasis on Latin America and its U.S. diaspora for over two decades.

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