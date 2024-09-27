Downtown

Making mole with the crew at La Flama at La Feria de Moles. Photo via Feria de Los Moles.

We love mole. You love mole. This weekend is the 17th annual Feria de Los Moles at Downtown's Gloria Molina Grand Park. Held on Saturday and Sunday, this will be your chance to purchase and taste traditional moles made by 13 different chefs and restaurants. In addition, a Poblano chef will make timely chiles en nogada, and a giant mole ofrenda will be served to honor the upcoming Dia de Muertos. You'll also find mole ice cream, a market of vendors selling crafts, art, and different foods, plus a "flying" demonstration by the legendary Voladores de Papantla, and Chinelo Dancers from Morelos. Come through!

200 N. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Beverly Hills

Ikura-topped Spanish bluefin tuna tgartare handroll at Sushi by Scratch. Photo via Sushi By Scratch.

Michelin-starred L.A. chefs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee are bringing their awarded, omakase-inspired concept Sushi By Scratch back to SLS Beverly Hills for just 90 days starting October 2. The tasting menu experience is famously immersive, creative, and beautiful, offering 17 courses of nigiri at an intimate, 10-person sushi counter and focused mostly on fish and shellfish flown in biweekly from Tokyo's Toyosu Fish Market. In addition to new dishes, signature Lee sushi dishes like roasted bone marrow nigiri and an ensuing bone marrow fat-fried unagi, plus sourdough breadcrumb-sprinkled sweet corn pudding-painted hamachi, and albacore-wrapped in sake-soaked nori will be served. Three tiers of sake and whiskey pairings from a dedicated sommelier will also be available—reservations available Wednesday to Sunday at 5 pm, 7:15 pm, and 9:30 pm through Tock.

465 La Cienega Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90048

Downtown

Lost's rooftop space features a taco-serving Airstream. Photo by Jennifer Johnson.

Lost, a rooftop taco-and-cocktail bar from Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan, the co-founders of Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, is now open in Downtown. Inspired by the energy of Mexico City, the open-air spot has an Airstream trailer turning out tacos, quesadillas, and ceviches from Broken Spanish and Bouchon veteran Geter Atienza. The short food menu features tacos with Berkshire pork carnitas, guajillo-marinated chicken, and carne asada, plus quesadillas with guajillo chicken or mushrooms, and a tiger shrimp ceviche with chile serrano and avocado mousse. Drinks include "Lt. Dan" with chamomile-infused bourbon, black pepper honey, and lemon juice, as well as non-alcoholic drinks like the magically delicious "Lucky Charms" with hemp-infused Aplós Calme, apricot puree, pineapple juice, and lime juice.

718 S. Hill St. Los Angeles, CA 90014

North Hollywood

The four pupusas on the menu at Pupusas y Vino from chef Tiana Giron. Photo via Tiana Giron.

Chef Tiana Giron is holding her second Pupusas Y Vino pop-up at Haley's Wine in North Hollywood this Saturday starting at 3 pm. Four pupusas will be offered, including a Peruvian-inspired revuelta filled with chicharrón, mixed cheeses, and Peruvian refried beans with a salsa criolla curtido; a Mexican-inspired pupusa with nopales and elote; and a Salvadoran-inspired pupusa with platanos and frijoles, and another with braised beef shank entomatado with a charred tomato curtido. Wines will be offered at the bar.

5124 Lankershim Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91601

West Hollywood

A new izakaya and sake spot named Kamado is now open in West Hollywood. The restaurant's specialty is kamameshi, Japanese dishes of soy or mirin-seasoned rice mixed with veggies and meats, and traditionally cooked inside of an iron pot-stove known as a kamado. Kamameshi choices include those with uni-and-wagyu ribeye steak, snow crab, and shrimp, mussels, and squid ink.

Additional offerings include artful sashimi, simmered miso black cod, karaage fried chicken, kanpachi carpaccio, dashi omelets, anchovy butter French fries, and Jidori chicken bleu cheese katsu rolls.

521 N. La Cienega Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90048